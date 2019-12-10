Police want to speak to man after break-in at mosque

Officers have released an image of the man they wish to trace following the incident in Glasgow.

Appeal: Police want to speak to this man. Police Scotland

Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with a break-in at a Glasgow mosque.

The incident occurred at Masjid Noor Mosque on Forth Street between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday, October 20.

A number of low value items were removed from the premises.

Officers believe the man, who was pictured without his shoes, will be able to help with their investigation.

PC Sammy Garcia said: "As part of our ongoing inquiries, we're urging anyone who may recognise this man, or who has any information about any of this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

