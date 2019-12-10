Two seriously injured after being assaulted in lane attack

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old were left injured after being attacked in a Glasgow lane.

Appeal: Two left injured.

Two young men have been left seriously injured after being violently attacked from behind in a Glasgow lane.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, were walking through a lane near Kinfauns Drive, Drumchapel, when they were attacked by two men at around 10.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and they were both taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Police are looking to trace the suspects who were both wearing dark clothing.

No other descriptions are available at this time.

Detective Constable Greg Turnbull, of Glasgow CID, said: "The two men were attacked from behind so we do not have a description of the attackers. Officers working on the investigation are checking all available CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to identify the people responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on Kinfauns Drive or the surrounding streets around this time who may have witnessed the attack, saw two men running away or saw any suspicious activity to contact the police as soon as possible. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time to check back.

"I would urge anyone who may have information in connection with the attack, no matter how small they think it is, to contact the police."

