Glasgow building named one of 'Europe's most endangered'

The Egyptian Halls in Union Street are widely seen as an architectural masterpiece.

The upper floors have been empty for 40 years. © STV

Rundown 'architectural masterpiece' the Egyptian Halls has been named one of Europe's most endangered buildings.

The Union Street gem, regarded by many as Alexander 'Greek' Thomson's finest work, is shortlisted for heritage organisation Europa Nostra's seven 'Most Endangered' programme, a campaign to raise awareness and push for action on at-risk monuments.

Its upper floors have been empty for 40 years, with the building falling into decay.

The Alexander Thomson Society and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings collaborated on the application to have the Egyptian Halls shortlisted.

Now, the organisations have until March, when Europa Nostra cuts its list from 14 to seven, to make the case for the famous building.

A petition, named Save Egyptian Halls, has been launched on change.org to drum up public support.

"What it now needs is the public to demonstrate its support for the restoration and reuse of this architectural marvel, and to encourage those with the power to do so, to act now and save the Egyptian Halls," a spokesman for The Alexander Thomson Society said.

"The announcement follows on from the recent Reimagining Egyptian Halls competition and exhibition organised by the society to begin examining alternative uses for the site.

"Entries explored a wide variety of uses include as an art gallery, museum, community centre or school."

The seven Most Endangered programme was launched in January 2013 by Europa Nostra with the European Investment Bank Institute as founding partner and the Council of Europe Development Bank as associated partner.

Since 2013, 29 threatened monuments and heritage sites from 19 countries across Europe have been selected for the 7 Most Endangered.

Egyptian Halls is only the third building from the UK to have been shortlisted. Mavisbank House in Edinburgh was shortlisted in 2016, but unsuccessful in making the final 7, while the Grimsby Ice Factory was successful and selected for the 2018 list.

Derek Souter, who owns the Egyptian Halls, said it needs extensive repairs, totalling at least £10m.

He has said he wants to put years of stalled deals and disputes behind him and thrash out a future for the rundown masterpiece with Glasgow City Council.

Story by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.