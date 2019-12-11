Mum and baby rescued from car stranded in flood water

Firefighters pulled the family to safety when their vehicle got stuck during heavy rainfall.

Flooded: Three people had to be rescued by firefighters. Pixabay

A mother, her baby and a pensioner were rescued from cars stranded in flood water as heavy rain battered Dumfries and Galloway.

All three were pulled to safety by firefighters when their vehicles got stuck on the A762 during Tuesday afternoon's torrential downpour.

A 36-year-old woman and her 23-month-old baby were rescued from one car, while a 73-year-old man was helped from another vehicle.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Waterside at around 3.40pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene.

Once pulled to safety, the trio were taken by ambulance to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Police said all three were discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.40pm on Tuesday, December 10, officers in Castle Douglas were called to reports of two vehicles that had gotten into difficulty in flood water, at the Waterside, New Galloway.

"A 73-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman with her 23-month-old baby were rescued and taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary.

"All three were released following treatment for minor injury."

