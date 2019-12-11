  • STV
Support service needs help to meet Christmas demand

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Jenness Mitchell

Glasgow's No.1 Baby & Family Support Service needs volunteers and donations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z92v_Um26F4&feature=youtu.be | youtube

A service that helps people in need is calling for more volunteers and donations to meet its Christmas demand.

Glasgow's No.1 Baby & Family Support Service provides second-hand every day essentials - including clothing, footwear, toys and household goods - to those experiencing hardship and working poverty.

Since launching in 2017, the vital service has helped thousands of people in difficulty.

Every Christmas the charity donates five toys and a warm winter jacket to children in need.

In its first year it sent festive packs to 192 children. That rose to 427 in its second year.

Now, the service is looking to donate gifts to more than 700 children.

Christmas: The charity needs toys and winter coats for children.
Christmas: The charity needs toys and winter coats for children.

Founder Audrey Dempsey told STV News that referrals are "growing by the day" and they now need thousands of toys to meet the demand.

She said: "Christmas has just arrived on us and the thing is we don't just do this at Christmas, we do this all year.

"So as well as running this Christmas appeal from this building, up in our other building we still have our every day referrals coming in, so trying to work the whole lot between us is a mammoth task.

"We have kids, lots and lots of kids, who are basically at risk of going without - and you just can't have that in your city at Christmas time."

One mum, who received help in 2018, praised the service.

She said: "Last year, the support service helped me with Christmas presents.

"The girls received a beautiful doll house. They just loved it, their faces just lit up when they saw it.

"It was priceless seeing their wee smiles. It just made Christmas."

The charity, based in Forge Street, was founded by Ms Dempsey, Sharon Devlin and Anne Marie Sawyers.

It accepts both self and professional referrals.

Glasgow: The support service helps people in need.
Glasgow: The support service helps people in need.

Ms Devlin said they are inundated with everyday donations, but the service is struggling for volunteers to keep up with the increasing demand.

She said: "We don't have a great deal of volunteers, but the ones we have at the moment are really, really good, but we really need some more to keep on top of donations.

"The less volunteers we have, the longer it takes for the packs to get made.

"So the people are waiting a wee bit longer, which we really don't want them to be doing. If they're needing these clothes, they're needing them now."

Ms Devlin added: "The fact that we're doing it and we're helping people, that makes us feel good.

"But the fact that we have to help them, that's not so good because people shouldn't have to struggle now.

"What are we, going into 2020? People shouldn't have to struggle the way they do.

"And it's not just unemployed people; we have people in work in poverty. We've got quite a lot of work in poverty people here."

The final day for Christmas appeal donations is Friday ahead of the children's packs being distributed next week.

For more information, call 07512 145068 or go to gn1bfss.com.

