Schoolgirl injured after being struck by car on road

The child was rushed to hospital after the incident in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Injured: Girl struck by car. Scottish Ambulance Service

A schoolgirl has been left injured after being struck by a car on a Glasgow road.

Emergency services attended the scene on Berneray Street, Milton after the child was hit by the vehicle at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The young victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries.

Her condition is not known at this time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "At around 3.15pm police were called to reports of a girl having been hit by a car.

"Emergency services attended and she was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

