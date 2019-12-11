Thieves steal £40,000 worth of iPads and laptops in raid

The three raiders targeted the Currys PC World in Dumfries on Tuesday morning.

Dumfries: The thieves raided the Currys PC World store. Google 2019

A gang of thieves have made off with £40,000 worth of products from a Currys PC World store in Dumfries.

The three raiders stole a number of items, including Apple iPads and laptops.

The store, on College Mains Road, was targeted at around 4am on Tuesday.

Police have been watching CCTV from around the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective constable Mark McLachlan said: "Police enquiries are continuing today to gather more information on those responsible for this theft.

"We believe that there are at least three people involved and a large car or a van would be required to make off with the amount of equipment that was stolen.

"Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the industrial estate and viewing CCTV from in and around the area, which will provide officers with more information on those responsible.

"The industrial estate is next to the busy A75, and the area is also regularly used by lorry drivers who park overnight.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our ongoing investigation to contact officers through 101."

