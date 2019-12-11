All of resident's belongings destroyed in flat fire

David Currie was out at a pantomine with his family when he learned of the blaze.

Fire: Flats destroyed by blaze.

A man who stays in a Glasgow flat that was destroyed by a fire on Monday night has been told that none of his belongings could be saved.

Some residents from the building on Lancefield Quay have been allowed back into their flat for the first time since the blaze after spending two nights in temporary accommodation.

However, those who live in the areas hit hardest by the blaze are likely to be out of their homes for over a year.

David Currie, who stays in one of the worst affected flats, has been told that it is unlikely that anything will be recovered.

Speaking to STV News he said: "I was down at a Pantomime with my family in Dumbarton and at the half-time interval I got a whole load of messages and miss calls from people saying if you're in your flat you need to get out, there's a fire.

'I walked over to the other side of the river and all I could see was the flats burning and there was nothing I could do about it. 'It was pretty horrible to see.' David Currie, Lancefield Quay resident.

"I walked over to the other side of the river and all I could see was the flats burning and there was nothing I could do about it. It was pretty horrible to see.

"They don't think it's likely that I'm going to be able to recover anything from it. They just said forget it in terms of the flat.

"Everybody's contents insurance situation is different and mine is pretty bad.

"I thought I had the cover in the policy that I got and I don't. The main thing is that everybody is safe and nobody has been hurt."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.