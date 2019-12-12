Bomb squad called to polling station over 'suspect package'

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Glen Tower in Motherwell on Thursday morning.

Police: Officers remain in attendance.

A bomb squad has been called to a polling station following the discovery of a "suspect package".

A North Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman told STV News that an explosive ordnance disposal team were called to the site and have made the area safe.

Officers remain in attendance and the polling station has been moved in the meantime.

The council has advised all those registered to vote at Glen Tower to make their way to Knowetop Primary School in Knowetop Avenue instead.

Voters across the country are currently heading to the polls to elect Scotland's 59 MPs in the 2019 general election.

A total of 650 members across the UK will be elected to the House of Commons to decide who will form the UK's next government.

