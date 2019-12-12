Uber driver suspended for pirating near TRNSMT festival

Abdul Majid claimed he was helping two lost men find their hotel in Glasgow.

Suspended: Abdul Majid has been banned for six weeks. Pixabay

An Uber driver who was caught plying for trade during TRNSMT has been suspended.

Glasgow licensing chiefs suspended Abdul Majid for six weeks despite his claims he was helping two lost men find their hotel.

Council enforcement officers found private hire driver Mr Majid "in the midst of a discussion with two young males" near to the music festival, held at Glasgow Green, on July 12 this year.

When the males got into the car, the officers approached the driver and asked to see his Uber booking for the trip.

However, he admitted the planned journey hadn't gone through the company's booking office. He said he was charging the men £15 to take them into the city centre.

Plying for trade is taking an unbooked journey for payment, which invalidates the driver's insurance policy.

In a later interview with the council's taxi and private hire unit, Mr Majid said he had been flagged down by the men as they were lost and claimed he had tried to give them directions to their hotel.

He said he offered to give them a lift to their hotel and they were "grateful".

Mr Majid was summoned to a hearing in front of the city's licensing committee this week following a complaint from the council's executive director of neighbourhoods and sustainability.

However, he wasn't present as the councillors ruled to suspend his licence.

By Local Democracy Reporter Drew Sandelands

