Man rescued from River Clyde after street police chase

Pursuit: A police chase took place in Glasgow. STV

A man was pulled from the River Clyde following a police chase in Glasgow.

Officers were involved in a pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop on West Street at around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Following a chase, a van was found on Congress Way and a man was then rescued from the water.

A 45-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We attempted to stop a vehicle on West Street, Glasgow, around 9.20pm. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit took place.

"A van was located on Congress Way. A man was subsequently rescued from the River Clyde.

"A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

