Man arrested after bomb squad called to polling station

A man has been arrested after a bomb squad was called following the discovery of a "suspicious device" at a polling station.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Glen Tower in Motherwell on Thursday morning.

The building was cordoned off, residents were evacuated for safety reasons, and voters were advised to go elsewhere as the incident unfolded.

The device was found to be non-viable after Explosive Ordnance Device staff carried out a controlled explosion.

Police Scotland later confirmed a 48-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief inspector Mark Leonard said: "Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell, around 1am on Thursday, December 12.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A community room within the building was due to be used as a polling station.

People who were registered to vote at Glen Tower were told to attend Knowetop Primary School on Knowetop Avenue.

