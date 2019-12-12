Musical midwives are back with Christmas song for charity

The maternity staff, based at University Hospital Wishaw, have performed their own Christmas hit.

Musical midwives: Staff at NHS Lanarkshire.

A band of musical midwives in Lanarkshire have written and performed their own Christmas song as they look to raise money for a cancer charity.

The maternity staff, based at University Hospital Wishaw, struck a chord when they produced a version of Mary's Boy Child last year.

They are back this festive season with an original to honour the work midwives and neonatal nurses do at Christmas.

Judith Smalls, an NHS Lanarkshire midwife for more than 29 years, wrote the song and she said: "We were shocked when the song we did last year got over 679,000 views on social media.

"We received thousands of supportive comments from all over the world."

This year, the team hope to smash the number of views by performing their own jingle.

The song, released on NHS Lanarkshire's social media, highlights the team's role on Christmas Day - bringing joy to parents by delivering the newest member of their family.

Judith, who has delivered thousands of babies and worked on December 25 on a number of occasions, added: "Christmas Day is a very special day for parents to welcome their baby into the world.

"It is also exciting for maternity staff, seeing which hospital delivers the first Christmas baby in Scotland or the UK, it is a wonderful atmosphere."

Christmas is the season of giving and this year the team are hoping to raise some money for Mummy's Star.

Mummy's Star is a dedicated to supporting women and their families affected by cancer during pregnancy or within 12 months of giving birth.

Lyn Clyde, chief midwife and operational manager, said: "Santa is not the only one who makes deliveries at Christmas.

"The song is a tribute to the excellent work of our whole obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatal and maternity teams. They work so hard all year round to continually provide the highest standard of care to our mums, babies and their families.

"If we could build on the success of last year's song, and raise some much needed money for Mummy's Star, it will be a great achievement."

Gillian Smith, chair of Mummy's Star, said: "We are so grateful that NHS Lanarkshire have chosen us it is important to the women and their families to let them know we are there for them.

"We are there to help families and are funded purely by donations, so every penny raised is used for this purpose."

