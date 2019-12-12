Car flips onto roof after crashing into parked vehicles

The incident happened on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow shortly before 12pm on Thursday.

Overturned: The car on Dumbarton Road. No1seems2care

A car has flipped onto its roof after crashing into parked vehicles on a Glasgow street.

Emergency services attended the incident on Dumbarton Road, Scotstoun, which happened shortly before 12pm on Thursday.

The car overturned after hitting other motors parked at the side of the road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "There was a road traffic collision involving one car, which struck parked vehicles and overturned.

"It was reported at 11.55am on Dumbarton Road in Scotstoun. The road was blocked eastbound and traffic diverted.

"An ambulance is in attendance."

