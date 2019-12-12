Concern for missing woman last seen in city centre

Police say it is unusual for Lexi Carmichael not to be in contact with family.

Missing woman Lexi Carmichael Police Scotland handout / Google

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young woman who has gone missing in Glasgow.

Lexi Carmichael was last seen on St Vincent Place in the city centre at around 11.05pm on Wednesday.

She was walking in the direction of Queen Street.

The 21-year-old is around 5ft 11in tall with a slim build and dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black and white top with a flower on the front, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Insp Colin MacLucas said: "We are concerned about Lexi's welfare as it is unusual for her to be out of contact with her family or friends for this length of time.

"Anyone who believes they may have seen her in the city centre last night or at any time since is urged to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call 101.

