Fourth suspect in court over murder of man shot in head

Kenny Reilly died last year

A fourth suspect has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who died after being shot at a set of traffic lights in Glasgow.

John Kennedy, 39, is charged with being involved in the fatal attack on Kenny Reilly in Glasgow's Maryhill Road in April last year.

Prosecutors say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the head after a firearm was repeatedly discharged.

All four are also charged with intending to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to a Volvo XC90 in Craigieburn Gardens.

Kennedy is also charged with murdering Jamie Campbell in March 2006.

It is alleged the 47 year-old was repeatedly shot on the body in Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel.

The accused's lawyer Peter Malone made no plea on his behalf to the charges during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC.

meanwhile three other men made a second appearance in the dock also accused of murdering Mr Reilly.

Morton Eadie, 53, Darren Eadie, 28 and Ross Fisher, 28, were again remanded.

All four were committed to trial at a date later to be set.

