New railway station on track for opening this weekend

New: Robroyston station ScotRail

A new train station will open in the north of Glasgow in less than 48 hours.

Robroyston railway station officially opens on Sunday with the first train stopping at 8.37am on its way to Edinburgh Waverley.

The station has been over 15 months in the making and will be Glasgow's 60th railway station.

The fully accessible facility has ramps up from the car parks to the platforms and lifts to access the bridge between platforms.

The platforms will be step free and the Class 385 trains stopping at Robroyston will have space for two wheelchairs and accessible toilets.

The station also has 263 parking spaces across two car parks, including 12 spaces for recharging electric vehicles.

Located between Stepps and Springburn, it will serve a development of 1600 homes in the area around the site.

There will be two trains an hour to Glasgow Queen Street, taking around 12 minutes, and two services an hour to Edinburgh Waverley during the day, which will take just over an hour.

