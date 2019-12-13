Firefighters extinguish blaze at iconic A-listed building

Emergency services attended the Pearce Institute in Govan shortly before 11am.

Pearce Institute: Fire services attended Mathew Rooney

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the Pearce Institute in Govan.

Emergency services attended shortly before 11am on Friday as smoke billowed out of the iconic A-listed building.

Four engines were deployed to the scene, where crews extinguished the fire on the premises' second floor.

Fire: The incident happened shortly before 11am Mathew Rooney

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 10.49am on Friday, December 13 to reports of a building fire on Govan Road, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire on the second floor of a three-storey commercial premises.

"There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance."

Evacuated: There were no casualties Mathew Rooney

Glasgow's Helping Heroes, a service based at the building, confirmed a safe evacuation took place.

A statement on Friday morning said: "A fire at the Pearce Institute today means we are evacuated.

"Everyone is safe and the Fire Brigade are in attendance but the office is closed until further notice."

