Man covered woman in bleach and threatened to cut her throat

David McNiven attacked Naomi Marshall after barricading her in his flat.

Court: Man admitted attacking girlfriend.

A man almost blinded his girlfriend after pouring bleach over her hair and body after taking her hostage and threatening to slit her throat.

David McNiven attacked Naomi Marshall after barricading her in his New Cumnock flat and setting fire to the living room as the bleach burnt her eyes.

The ordeal, which took place in June this year, was recorded during a sick 20 minute 999 call made by the 22-year-old attacker.

On Friday McNiven pled guilty to assaulting Ms Marshall and wilful fire raising at the High Court in Glasgow.

The incident took place after the young couple got into a heated argument at a party.

After returning home later that night they had another heated discussion after he found blood on his hall carpet.

He then pushed the victim into the living room while verbally abusing her and telling her that he was going to kill her.

When she began to cry McNiven got angrier before going to the kitchen and returning with a knife.

He then called 999 from his mobile phone and told them that he had a hostage and 'had nothing to lose' before warning "I will cut the f*****g pipes".

He threatened to kill his victim and said: "I want someone worth speaking to, I'm losing the plot, I'll kill her, I want someone to shoot me.

"This time I'm going to cut someone's f***ing throat."

He then sat on top of his terrified girlfriend while she lay her face flat on the floor before telling her he had cut the pipes and ordering her to barricade the front door.

She was then thrown back on to the floor and had bleach poured all over her hair and back and immediately felt her skin burning.

When she tried to get up the bleach started running into her eyes, but McNiven continued the attack and choked her while pointing a knife at her throat.

He told the 999 call handler: "I've blocked that front door, I'll blow this b***** up right now.

"I'll stab her through the neck and put her out the window to prove a point to you c***s."

He then poured beer over the living room carpet and set the room on fire.

The fire and rescue team were able to get the pair from the flat and into an ambulance.

Miss Marshall's eyes were red and inflamed and required immediate treatment.

The court heard that had she not received this treatment then her injuries would have resulted in a loss of vision.

She also sustained several bruises to her head and required 10 stitches to her lip.

McNiven has 14 previous convictions which include possession of a knife and an assault.

The court heard he had previously set fire to a pile of clothes in a Kilmarnock flat where he was staying in April this year.

He told police officers, while in possession of two knives, that he wanted to make the "place go boom."

He was later found "unresponsive" in the living room and was arrested.

McNiven then moved to New Cumnock and began a relationship with Miss Marshall in May this year.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Judge Lady Stacey for reports.

McNiven was continued to be remanded in custody meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.