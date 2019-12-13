  • STV
  • MySTV

Man covered woman in bleach and threatened to cut her throat

STV

David McNiven attacked Naomi Marshall after barricading her in his flat.

Court: Man admitted attacking girlfriend.
Court: Man admitted attacking girlfriend.

A man almost blinded his girlfriend after pouring bleach over her hair and body after taking her hostage and threatening to slit her throat.

David McNiven attacked Naomi Marshall after barricading her in his New Cumnock flat and setting fire to the living room as the bleach burnt her eyes.

The ordeal, which took place in June this year, was recorded during a sick 20 minute 999 call made by the 22-year-old attacker.

On Friday McNiven pled guilty to assaulting Ms Marshall and wilful fire raising at the High Court in Glasgow.

The incident took place after the young couple got into a heated argument at a party.

After returning home later that night they had another heated discussion after he found blood on his hall carpet.

He then pushed the victim into the living room while verbally abusing her and telling her that he was going to kill her.

When she began to cry McNiven got angrier before going to the kitchen and returning with a knife.

He then called 999 from his mobile phone and told them that he had a hostage and 'had nothing to lose' before warning "I will cut the f*****g pipes".

He threatened to kill his victim and said: "I want someone worth speaking to, I'm losing the plot, I'll kill her, I want someone to shoot me.

"This time I'm going to cut someone's f***ing throat."

He then sat on top of his terrified girlfriend while she lay her face flat on the floor before telling her he had cut the pipes and ordering her to barricade the front door.

She was then thrown back on to the floor and had bleach poured all over her hair and back and immediately felt her skin burning.

When she tried to get up the bleach started running into her eyes, but McNiven continued the attack and choked her while pointing a knife at her throat.

He told the 999 call handler: "I've blocked that front door, I'll blow this b***** up right now.

"I'll stab her through the neck and put her out the window to prove a point to you c***s."

He then poured beer over the living room carpet and set the room on fire.

The fire and rescue team were able to get the pair from the flat and into an ambulance.

Miss Marshall's eyes were red and inflamed and required immediate treatment.

The court heard that had she not received this treatment then her injuries would have resulted in a loss of vision.

She also sustained several bruises to her head and required 10 stitches to her lip.

McNiven has 14 previous convictions which include possession of a knife and an assault.

The court heard he had previously set fire to a pile of clothes in a Kilmarnock flat where he was staying in April this year.

He told police officers, while in possession of two knives, that he wanted to make the "place go boom."

He was later found "unresponsive" in the living room and was arrested.

McNiven then moved to New Cumnock and began a relationship with Miss Marshall in May this year.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Judge Lady Stacey for reports.

McNiven was continued to be remanded in custody meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.