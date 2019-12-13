New Independence march called for Glasgow next month

Organisers say the march is in response to 'exceptional political circumstances'.

A series of independence marches have been staged around Scotland STV

An independence march has been called for the New Year within hours of the SNP's election landslide.

The group All Under One Banner said it will take to the streets in Glasgow on Saturday January 11.

A post from the group on Twitter said it had informed Police Scotland of its plans on Friday afternoon.

A message said it was "urgent that we exercise our right self-determination".

The post said the event was being organised due to "exceptional political circumstances".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push to reach agreement by January 31 on a deal will take the UK out of the EU.

The Tory leader won a massive majority for his party in the general election.

All Under One Banner tweeted: "We've just informed @policescotland that we will March for Independence #AUOB on Sat 11th January at Glasgow due to exceptional Political circumstances.

"It is Urgent that we exercise our right to Self-Determination by taking to the streets of our biggest city in the New Year."

Previous marches have attracted tens of thousands of supporters to cities across Scotland.

Organisers and opponents of independence have been at odds over the numbers of people who attend.

All Under One Banner said 100,000 people attended a march in Edinburgh in 2018, but the city council estimated the turnout at nearer 20,000.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will set out her plans for IndyRef2 next week.

The SNP won 48 of 59 available Scottish seats, meanwhile The Conservatives won an 80 seat majority throughout England and Wales.

