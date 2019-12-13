Second suspect charged over death of man injured in house

Colin Macdonald died following a disturbance within a property in North Lanarkshire.

Colin Macdonald: Died in hospital. Police Scotland/ STV

A second suspect has been charged over the death of a man found injured in North Lanarkshire.

Coin Macdonald died in hospital after being injured in a disturbance within a property on Frew Street, Airdrie four months ago.

The 59-year-old was taken to Monklands Hospital after being found by emergency services just after midnight on August 19.

He died the following day.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death and will appear at court on Monday.

He is the second person to be charged over the incident after a 29-year-old man was arrested in October.

