Celtic fan backlash after Rod Stewart congratulates Boris

The singer congratulated the Prime Minister in a Twitter post.

Stewart: Backlash from fellow fans.

Celtic supporters have told celebrity fan Rod Stewart to "stay away" from Parkhead after the veteran singer congratulated Boris Johnson on his election win.

On Friday Rod, who was famously in tears after the Hoops' famous win over Barcelona in 2012, Tweeted his congratulations to the new PM before being trolled and called a "fraud" by fellow fans on the social media site.

After his most recent album had topped the charts Stewart said: "Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend! - Rod xxx,"

But the 74-year-old Maggie May rocker, who has previously described Scotland as his "spiritual home" quickly came under fire for the Tweet.

Paul The Tim retweeted the message saying: "Rod Stewart is cancelled" and Ronan McGhee replied saying: "Well done who? Don't come back to Celtic Park" before Ross Logan added "Don't ever want to see you wearing Celtic slippers again."

Another fan urged Celtic to issue a lifetime ban with a fifth adding "Stay away from Celtic please."

Sir Rod, who included a version of Celtic fan ballad Grace on a recent album, was also criticised for accepting a knighthood.

@Divisbhoy said: "The hypocrisy here is staggering. You can't sing Grace, then take a knighthood & support the Tories. Make your mind up."

The Tweet currently has over 1,000 replies with most coming from Celtic fans criticising the singer.

But it was not all negative, with some fans praising him and wishing him a merry Christmas. "Rock on sir Rod and hope you're still rocking into the 2030's+ and you got this!" Steve Riddle tweeted.

And Elaine Pentecoast said: "Love you Roddy you are a one off...can't wait to see you next week...have been a fan since early 70's Merry Christmas to you and yours and healthy 2020,".

