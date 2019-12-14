Family's fears over missing man last seen three weeks ago

James Ward was last seen just after midnight on Saturday November 23.

Missing: James Ward was last seen three weeks ago.

The family of a missing Glasgow man who has not been seen in three weeks are growing increasingly worried as police leading the search urge Christmas shoppers to keep and eye out.

James Ward from the Gallowgate area of the city was last seen just after midnight on Saturday November 23.

The last sighting of the 44-year-old, who speaks with an English accents, was on Bellgrove Street and he has not been on touch with friends or family or been following his usual routine.

His sister said: His sister said: "I am very worried about James and would ask him, or anyone who knows where he is to please let the police know."

Mr Ward is described as around 6ft 1in with a slim build, brown hair and wearing glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a black jacket, black scarf, grey cardigan, grey trousers and black shoes.

He has a distinctive well-spoken Southern English accent.

Chief Inspector Michael Duddy, from London Road Police Station, said: "James has been known to frequent Ingram Street in the city centre and the Forge Retail Park in the Parkhead area of Glasgow.

"It is a busy time of year on these streets for shoppers and we would urge anyone who is out and about to keep a look out for James and get in touch with us if they have any information.

"James has now been missing for three weeks and his family are very concerned and want him to get in touch. Anyone who thinks they may have seen James is asked to contact London Road Police Station by calling 101."

