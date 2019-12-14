  • STV
  • MySTV

Family's fears over missing man last seen three weeks ago

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

James Ward was last seen just after midnight on Saturday November 23.

Missing: James Ward was last seen three weeks ago.
Missing: James Ward was last seen three weeks ago.

The family of a missing Glasgow man who has not been seen in three weeks are growing increasingly worried as police leading the search urge Christmas shoppers to keep and eye out.

James Ward from the Gallowgate area of the city was last seen just after midnight on Saturday November 23.

The last sighting of the 44-year-old, who speaks with an English accents, was on Bellgrove Street and he has not been on touch with friends or family or been following his usual routine.

His sister said: His sister said: "I am very worried about James and would ask him, or anyone who knows where he is to please let the police know."

Mr Ward is described as around 6ft 1in with a slim build, brown hair and wearing glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a black jacket, black scarf, grey cardigan, grey trousers and black shoes.

He has a distinctive well-spoken Southern English accent.

Chief Inspector Michael Duddy, from London Road Police Station, said: "James has been known to frequent Ingram Street in the city centre and the Forge Retail Park in the Parkhead area of Glasgow.

"It is a busy time of year on these streets for shoppers and we would urge anyone who is out and about to keep a look out for James and get in touch with us if they have any information.

"James has now been missing for three weeks and his family are very concerned and want him to get in touch. Anyone who thinks they may have seen James is asked to contact London Road Police Station by calling 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.