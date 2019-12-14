Man assaulted before being struck by car in murder bid

A man has been left injured after being struck by a car in a hit and run murder bid.

Hit and run: Police believe attack was targeted. STV

A man has been left seriously injured after being assaulted and struck by a car in a hit and run murder bid.

The 32-year-old was on Egilsay Street, Milton in Glasgow when he was attacked at around 3.20pm on Friday.

He was assaulted by a man who had just got out of a dark coloured Ford Fiesta before being struck by the car.

The driver deliberately drove at him before speeding off into Mingulay Crescent and then Vallay Street, with both men on board.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police believe the "dangerous and reckless" daylight attack was targeted.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer, Maryhill CID, is appealing for witness to come forward.

He said: "Whilst we believe the injured man was the intended target of the attack, it doesn't make any difference to our investigation or to how seriously we are taking this incident.

"To assault someone in the middle of a residential street, in the middle of the day is dangerous and reckless.

"The man's attackers had a total disregard for the safety of others in the street or residents round about.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or who may have information that will assist our investigation to come forward.

"Anyone with information should contact Maryhill CID via 101."

