Two men arrested after £1m of cannabis seized in raid

The two men, aged 28 and 29, have been arrested and charged after £1m worth of drugs found.

Two men have been arrested after £1m worth of cannabis was seized in a police raid in Ayrshire.

The men, aged 28 and 29, have been charged in connection with the bust that took place at a farm in the Moscow area of Galston.

Approximately 1,5000 cannabis plants were found and seized by officers during the raid.

The men will appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Ross Black, of Kilmarnock CID said: "This was a significant recovery of illegal drugs within the local area and I would like to thank those who provided vital information during our investigation.

"The selling and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated and we will act on all intelligence we receive."

