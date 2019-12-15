Motherwell manager to appear in court over 'disturbance'

Stephen Robinson is to appear in court in connection with a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Robinson: To appear in court. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is to appear in court in connection with a disturbance in Edinburgh.

The 45-year-old was arrested and charged after the alleged incident at Waverley Bridge in the capital at 7.45pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said he is due to appear in court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The Northern Irishman - a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Luton Town in his playing days - took over as manager at Fir Park in 2017.

A statement was issued by the club just hours before their Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers on Sunday.

In it he said: "I want to make clear that I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing on Friday.

"I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

"We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

"It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is under way, which adds to our family anxiety.

"I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.