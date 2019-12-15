Search for missing 14-year-old last seen four days ago

Jessica McMurray was last seen on Wednesday and concern is growing.

A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old who has not been seen in four days.

Jessica McMurray from Hamilton was last seen in person on Wednesday but has been contact through her mobile phone on Saturday.

Police say concern for her welfare is now growing.

The teenager is described as being around 5ft4 with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black coloured jacket and leggings.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer, Hamilton Police Office, said: "Jessica has her phone with her and was last in contact around 1pm yesterday, however, since nobody has seen her in person since Wednesday, we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information on her whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Jessica, we would also ask you to get in touch with us or your family to let them know where you are and that you are okay."

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101.

