Crown rejects benefit cash offer from Margaret Fleming killer

Avril Jones fraudulently claimed £182,000 in the name of her victim who vanished from home.

Edward Cairney, left, and Avril Jones, right, murdered Margaret Fleming.

One of Margaret Fleming's killers offered to settle a bid to claw back £182,000 she fraudulently claimed in benefits, a court heard.

Avril Jones, 59, and Edward Cairney, 71, are serving life sentences for murdering Ms Fleming some time between December 1999 and January 2000.

Jones also claimed benefits worth £182,000 in her victim's name until it emerged she was missing in October 2016.

Prosecutors have now launched a proceedings of crime case against the killers to recover the money and on Monday a court heard Jones had offered to settle.

However, the Crown Office has turned down the bid and a hearing will take place next year.

Ms Fleming lived with the couple at their cottage in Inverkip, Renfrewshire, but her body has never been found.

Jones and Cairney were found guilty of murder after a trial earlier this year and were each ordered to serve at least 14 years behind bars.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.