Man found seriously injured as police probe 'disturbance'

Police launch an investigation after the 36-year-old was found injured in Hamilton.

'Disturbance': Albert Terrace, Hamilton Google

A man has been taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in South Lanarkshire.

Police have launched an investigation after the 36-year-old was badly hurt in Albert Terrace, Hamilton, around 10.15am on Monday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

Officers are still trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident as they probe a "disturbance" in the area.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "At around 10.15am on Monday, December 16, police received a report of a disturbance at Albert Terrace, Hamilton.

"A 36-year-old man was found seriously injured.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

