Heartbroken family hope dog will return home for Christmas

Australian Shepherd: Eddie

A heartbroken family are desperate for their dog to return home for Christmas.

Rachel and John Galvin's Australian Shepherd Eddie has been missing for almost two months, after the sound of pheasant shooting frightened him when they were out for a walk in Dunkeld, Perthshire.

There have since been sightings of the canine in Braco and Sheriffmuir and Rachel has said her young children, aged five and two, are anxious for their pet to make his way home to Glasgow.

Rachel said: "Our daughter has a picture of him on the wall and she misses him a lot. She talks about him a lot and draws pictures of him.

"He was on her Christmas list but I had to explain to her that might not happen.

Bond: Eddie is loved by the children

"This morning my little boy saw another dog and said 'my dog ran away'. It's heartbreaking.

"If anyone thinks they have seen him, it just takes one person to get a sighting for us to find an area he's in. I still believe he might be out there. He's a smart dog with a thick coat."

Rachel and John have travelled to Perthshire most weekends since Eddie's disappearance in the hope that he might be spotted.

She explained: "We were walking as a family on Saturday, October 26, in Hermitage and Rumbling Bridge, Dunkeld. I didn't realise there was pheasant shooting going on.

"When we got near the bridge, he got frightened and just bolted. We searched for hours until it was dark.

"We've been up most weekends since. He's a great family pet, such a lovely dog, and we just want him home."

If you have any information about Eddie's whereabouts, contact facebook.com/HelpFindEddie/

