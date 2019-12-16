Deer trapped in football net set free by animal charity

The Scottish SPCA freed the woodland creature, which had gotten trapped in netting.

Freed: The deer was released from the netting Scottish SPCA

A deer caught in a football net in East Dunbartonshire was freed by animal welfare officers.

The Scottish SPCA was called to a pitch in Kirkintilloch, where the woodland creature had gotten tangled and trapped in the material on Saturday.

But officers used their "steady hand" to release the deer "unharmed and relieved".

A statement from Scottish SPCA said: "We have a festive feel-good story featuring one of Rudolph's friends.

"Our officers were alerted to this deer caught in a football net in Kirkintilloch.

"It was a long process to untangle it but with patience and a steady hand, the deer was released unharmed and relieved to be free.

"Remember, if you find any animal in distress please call us on 03000 999 999."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.