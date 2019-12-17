Residents face morning without water due to supply issue

Scottish Water is currently working to fix the problem in the north side of Glasgow.

Warning: Residents in Glasgow are facing a morning without water. Pixabay

Residents in Glasgow are facing a morning without water due to an interruption in the supply.

Shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday, Scottish Water announced it is currently working to investigate the problem following complaints in the north side of the city in the G12, G20 and G61 areas.

Engineers are expected to be on site "as soon as possible".

While the investigation takes place, customers have been warned to expect no water or low/intermittent water pressure. Residents may also experience discoloured water.

A Scottish Water spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience.

They added: "Customers in the north side of Glasgow have reported an interruption to their water supply.

"This includes customers in the G12, G20 and G61 areas.

"We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

"While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water."

An update is next expected at 9.05am.

If you require additional support, go to bit.ly/2qZzRsN to sign up as a Priority Services Customer.

If you have experienced flooding due to this incident and need support, call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.

