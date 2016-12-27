The 102 Premiership players out of contract this summer
STV's annual list of top flight footballers who could be looking for a new club next season
The January transfer window is fast approaching and 102 players in the Scottish Premiership remain free to find a new club next summer.
With just six months remaining on their current deals, players and their agents are free to speak to other clubs from January 1.
While managers will be compiling their list of targets, who would you like to see pull on your team's jersey?
Where a player or club has the option to extend the deal then it will be indicated on the list.
Aberdeen (10)
- Ryan Jack
- Niall McGinn
- Andrew Considine
- Peter Pawlett
- Ash Taylor
- Neil Alexander
- Joe Nuttall
- Cammy Smith
- Lawrence Shankland
- Aaron Lennox
Celtic (6)
- Kris Commons
- Emilio Izaguirre
- Efe Ambrose
- Kolo Toure
- Leo Fasan
- Eoghan O'Connell
Dundee (5)
- Kevin Gomis
- Nick Ross
- Kostadin Gadzhalov
- David Mitchell
- Jesse Curran
Hamilton (11)
- Jesus Garcia Tena
- Alex D'Acol
- Dan Seaborne
- Martin Canning
- Darren Jamieson
- Gramoz Kurtaj
- Gary Woods
- Eamonn Brophy
- Sean McKirdy
- Jack Breslin
- Craig Watson
Hearts (9)
- Callum Paterson
- Sam Nicholson
- Jordan McGhee
- Robbie Buchanan
- Aaron Hughes
- Lennard Sowah
- Andraz Struma
Alexandros Tziolis
Anastasios Avlonitis
Inverness CT (9)
- Josh Meekings
- Greg Tansey
- Kevin McNaughton
- Lewis Horner
- Cameron Mackay
- Ali Sutherland
- Alex Fisher
- Henri Anier (contract option)
- Dean Ebbe (contract option)
Kilmarnock (7)
- Gary Dicker
- Nathan Tyson
- Dapo Kayode
- Joshua Webb
- Jordan Jones
- Martin Smith
- Jamie Cobain
Motherwell (12)
- Scott McDonald
- James McFadden
- Keith Lasley
- Lionel Ainsworth
- Craig Samson
- Dean Brill
- Joe Chalmers
- Kieran Kennedy
- David Ferguson
- Craig Moore
- Lee Lucas
- Louis Laing
Partick Thistle (8)
- Ziggy Gordon
- Sean Welsh
- Gary Fraser
- Christie Elliott
- David Amoo
- Declan McDaid
- David Syme
- David Wilson
Rangers (4)
- Clint Hill
- Kenny Miller
- Philippe Senderos
- Tom Walsh
Ross County (10)
- Chris Burke
- Paul Quinn
- Alex Schalk
- Craig Curran
- Ryan Dow
- Jonathan Franks
- Martin Woods (12-month option)
- Marcus Fraser
- Kenny van der Weg
- Tony Dingwall
St Johnstone (11)
- Chris Millar
- Steven MacLean
- Alan Mannus
- Liam Craig
- Brian Easton
- Tam Scobbie
- Danny Swanson
- Joe Shaughnessy
- Liam Gordon
- George Hunter
- Aaron Comrie