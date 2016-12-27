The 102 Premiership players out of contract this summer

STV's annual list of top flight footballers who could be looking for a new club next season

The January transfer window is fast approaching and 102 players in the Scottish Premiership remain free to find a new club next summer.

With just six months remaining on their current deals, players and their agents are free to speak to other clubs from January 1.

While managers will be compiling their list of targets, who would you like to see pull on your team's jersey?

Where a player or club has the option to extend the deal then it will be indicated on the list.

Aberdeen (10)

Niall McGinn: Attacker has flourished at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Ryan Jack

Niall McGinn

Andrew Considine

Peter Pawlett

Ash Taylor

Neil Alexander

Joe Nuttall

Cammy Smith

Lawrence Shankland

Aaron Lennox

Celtic (6)

Efe Ambrose: Nigerian defender could depart Celtic. SNS Group

Kris Commons

Emilio Izaguirre

Efe Ambrose

Kolo Toure

Leo Fasan

Eoghan O'Connell

Dundee (5)

Nick Ross: Midfielder is out of contract this summer. SNS Group

Kevin Gomis

Nick Ross

Kostadin Gadzhalov

David Mitchell

Jesse Curran

Hamilton (11)

Martin Canning: Player/manager could hang up his boots. SNS

Jesus Garcia Tena

Alex D'Acol

Dan Seaborne

Martin Canning

Darren Jamieson

Gramoz Kurtaj

Gary Woods

Eamonn Brophy

Sean McKirdy

Jack Breslin

Craig Watson

Hearts (9)

Callum Paterson: Scotland defender is a wanted man. SNS

Callum Paterson

Sam Nicholson

Jordan McGhee

Robbie Buchanan

Aaron Hughes

Lennard Sowah

Andraz Struma

Alexandros Tziolis

Anastasios Avlonitis

Inverness CT (9)

Josh Meekings: Defender has postponed talks on a new deal. SNS

Josh Meekings

Greg Tansey

Kevin McNaughton

Lewis Horner

Cameron Mackay

Ali Sutherland

Alex Fisher

Henri Anier (contract option)

Dean Ebbe (contract option)

Kilmarnock (7)

Gary Dicker: Irishman has been a key player since joining from Carlisle. SNS

Gary Dicker

Nathan Tyson

Dapo Kayode

Joshua Webb

Jordan Jones

Martin Smith

Jamie Cobain

Motherwell (12)

Scott McDonald: Striker has scored six times this term. SNS Group

Scott McDonald

James McFadden

Keith Lasley

Lionel Ainsworth

Craig Samson

Dean Brill

Joe Chalmers

Kieran Kennedy

David Ferguson

Craig Moore

Lee Lucas

Louis Laing

Partick Thistle (8)

Ziggy Gordon: Ex-Hamilton man joined Thistle last summer.

Ziggy Gordon

Sean Welsh

Gary Fraser

Christie Elliott

David Amoo

Declan McDaid

David Syme

David Wilson

Rangers (4)

Clint Hill: Veteran defender signed a one-year deal. SNS

Clint Hill

Kenny Miller

Philippe Senderos

Tom Walsh

Ross County (10)

Alex Schalk: League Cup hero could depart this summer.

Chris Burke

Paul Quinn

Alex Schalk

Craig Curran

Ryan Dow

Jonathan Franks

Martin Woods (12-month option)

Marcus Fraser

Kenny van der Weg

Tony Dingwall

St Johnstone (11)

Chris Millar: Midfielder is on the hunt for a new deal. SNS Group