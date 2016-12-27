The 104 Premiership players out of contract this summer
STV's annual list of top flight footballers who could be looking for a new club next season
The January transfer window is fast approaching and 104 players in the Scottish Premiership remain free to find a new club next summer.
With just six months remaining on their current deals, players and their agents are free to speak to other clubs from January 1.
While managers will be compiling their list of targets, who would you like to see pull on your team's jersey?
Where a player or club has the option to extend the deal then it will be indicated on the list.
Aberdeen (11)
- Ryan Jack
- Niall McGinn
- Andrew Considine
- Peter Pawlett
- Ash Taylor
- Neil Alexander
- Joe Nuttall
- Cammy Smith
- Lawrence Shankland
- Scott Wright
- Aaron Lennox
Celtic (7)
- Mikael Lustig
- Kris Commons
- Emilio Izaguirre
- Efe Ambrose
- Kolo Toure
- Leo Fasan
- Eoghan O'Connell
Dundee (6)
- Kevin Gomis
- Nick Ross
- Marcus Haber
- Kostadin Gadzhalov
- David Mitchell
- Jesse Curran
Hamilton (11)
- Jesus Garcia Tena
- Alex D'Acol
- Dan Seaborne
- Martin Canning
- Darren Jamieson
- Gramoz Kurtaj
- Gary Woods
- Eamonn Brophy
- Sean McKirdy
- Jack Breslin
- Craig Watson
Hearts (7)
- Callum Paterson
- Alim Ozturk
- Igor Rossi
- Sam Nicholson
- Robbie Muirhead
- Jordan McGhee
- Robbie Buchanan
Inverness CT (7)
- Josh Meekings
- Greg Tansey
- Kevin McNaughton
- Lewis Horner
- Cameron Mackay
- Ali Sutherland
- Alex Fisher
Kilmarnock (7)
- Gary Dicker
- Nathan Tyson
- Dapo Kayode
- Joshua Webb
- Jordan Jones
- Martin Smith
- Jamie Cobain
Motherwell (10)
- Scott McDonald
- James McFadden
- Keith Lasley
- Lionel Ainsworth
- Craig Samson
- Dean Brill
- Joe Chalmers
- Kieran Kennedy
- David Ferguson
- Craig Moore
Partick Thistle (8)
- Ziggy Gordon
- Sean Welsh
- Gary Fraser
- Christie Elliott
- David Amoo
- Declan McDaid
- David Syme
- David Wilson
Rangers (5)
- Clint Hill
- Kenny Miller
- Philippe Senderos
- Jordan Thompson
- Tom Walsh
Ross County (12)
- Chris Burke
- Andrew Davies
- Paul Quinn
- Alex Schalk
- Erik Cikos
- Craig Curran
- Ryan Dow
- Jonathan Franks
- Martin Woods (12-month option)
- Marcus Fraser
- Kenny van der Weg
- Tony Dingwall
St Johnstone (13)
- David Wotherspoon
- Chris Millar
- Steven MacLean
- Alan Mannus
- Liam Craig
- Brian Easton
- Tam Scobbie
- Danny Swanson
- Joe Shaughnessy
- Richard Foster
- Liam Gordon
- George Hunter
- Aaron Comrie