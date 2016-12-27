  • STV
  • MySTV

The 105 Premiership players out of contract this summer

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

STV's annual list of top flight footballers who could be looking for a new club next season

Waiting game: Scottish Premiership players on the hunt for new deals.
Waiting game: Scottish Premiership players on the hunt for new deals. SNS

The January transfer window is fast approaching and 105 players in the Scottish Premiership remain free to find a new club next summer.

With just six months remaining on their current deals, players and their agents are free to speak to other clubs from January 1.

While managers will be compiling their list of targets, who would you like to see pull on your team's jersey?

Where a player or club has the option to extend the deal then it will be indicated on the list.

Aberdeen (12)

Niall McGinn: Attacker has flourished at Pittodrie.
Niall McGinn: Attacker has flourished at Pittodrie. SNS Group
  • Ryan Jack
  • Niall McGinn
  • Andrew Considine
  • Peter Pawlett
  • Ash Taylor
  • Callum Morris
  • Neil Alexander
  • Joe Nuttall
  • Cammy Smith
  • Lawrence Shankland
  • Scott Wright
  • Aaron Lennox

Celtic (7)

Mikael Lustig: Swedish defender joined from Rosenborg in 2012.
Mikael Lustig: Swedish defender joined from Rosenborg in 2012. SNS Group

  • Mikael Lustig
  • Kris Commons
  • Emilio Izaguirre
  • Efe Ambrose
  • Kolo Toure
  • Leo Fasan
  • Eoghan O'Connell

Dundee (6)

Marcus Haber: Striker joined Dundee in October.
Marcus Haber: Striker joined Dundee in October. SNS
  • Kevin Gomis
  • Nick Ross
  • Marcus Haber
  • Kostadin Gadzhalov
  • David Mitchell
  • Jesse Curran

Hamilton (11)

Martin Canning: Player/manager could hang up his boots.
Martin Canning: Player/manager could hang up his boots. SNS
  • Jesus Garcia Tena
  • Alex D'Acol
  • Dan Seaborne
  • Martin Canning
  • Darren Jamieson
  • Gramoz Kurtaj
  • Robbie Thomson
  • Eamonn Brophy
  • Sean McKirdy
  • Jack Breslin
  • Craig Watson

Hearts (7)

Callum Paterson: Scotland defender is a wanted man.
Callum Paterson: Scotland defender is a wanted man. SNS
  • Callum Paterson
  • Alim Ozturk
  • Igor Rossi
  • Sam Nicholson
  • Robbie Muirhead
  • Jordan McGhee
  • Robbie Buchanan

Inverness CT (7)

Josh Meekings: Defender has postponed talks on a new deal.
Josh Meekings: Defender has postponed talks on a new deal. SNS
  • Josh Meekings
  • Greg Tansey
  • Kevin McNaughton
  • Lewis Horner
  • Cameron Mackay
  • Ali Sutherland
  • Alex Fisher

Kilmarnock (7)

Gary Dicker: Irishman has been a key player since joining from Carlisle.
Gary Dicker: Irishman has been a key player since joining from Carlisle. SNS
  • Gary Dicker
  • Nathan Tyson
  • Dapo Kayode
  • Joshua Webb
  • Jordan Jones
  • Martin Smith
  • Jamie Cobain

Motherwell (10)

Scott McDonald: Striker has scored six times this term.
Scott McDonald: Striker has scored six times this term. SNS Group
  • Scott McDonald
  • James McFadden
  • Keith Lasley
  • Lionel Ainsworth
  • Craig Samson
  • Dean Brill
  • Joe Chalmers
  • Kieran Kennedy
  • David Ferguson
  • Craig Moore

Partick Thistle (8)

Ziggy Gordon: Ex-Hamilton man joined Thistle last summer.
Ziggy Gordon: Ex-Hamilton man joined Thistle last summer.
  • Ziggy Gordon
  • Sean Welsh
  • Gary Fraser
  • Christie Elliott
  • David Amoo
  • Declan McDaid
  • David Syme
  • David Wilson

Rangers (5)

Clint Hill: Veteran defender signed a one-year deal.
Clint Hill: Veteran defender signed a one-year deal. SNS
  • Clint Hill
  • Kenny Miller
  • Philippe Senderos
  • Jordan Thompson
  • Tom Walsh

Ross County (12)

Alex Schalk: League Cup hero could depart this summer.
Alex Schalk: League Cup hero could depart this summer.
  • Chris Burke
  • Andrew Davies
  • Paul Quinn
  • Alex Schalk
  • Erik Cikos
  • Craig Curran
  • Ryan Dow
  • Jonathan Franks
  • Martin Woods (12-month option)
  • Marcus Fraser
  • Kenny van der Weg
  • Tony Dingwall

St Johnstone (13)

David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone fan loves life at his boyhood club.
David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone fan loves life at his boyhood club. © SNS Group
  • David Wotherspoon
  • Chris Millar
  • Steven MacLean
  • Alan Mannus
  • Liam Craig
  • Brian Easton
  • Tam Scobbie
  • Danny Swanson
  • Joe Shaughnessy
  • Richard Foster
  • Liam Gordon
  • George Hunter
  • Aaron Comrie

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.