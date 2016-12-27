The 105 Premiership players out of contract this summer

STV's annual list of top flight footballers who could be looking for a new club next season

Waiting game: Scottish Premiership players on the hunt for new deals. SNS

The January transfer window is fast approaching and 105 players in the Scottish Premiership remain free to find a new club next summer.

With just six months remaining on their current deals, players and their agents are free to speak to other clubs from January 1.

While managers will be compiling their list of targets, who would you like to see pull on your team's jersey?

Where a player or club has the option to extend the deal then it will be indicated on the list.

Aberdeen (12)

Niall McGinn: Attacker has flourished at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Ryan Jack

Niall McGinn

Andrew Considine

Peter Pawlett

Ash Taylor

Callum Morris

Neil Alexander

Joe Nuttall

Cammy Smith

Lawrence Shankland

Scott Wright

Aaron Lennox

Celtic (7)

Mikael Lustig: Swedish defender joined from Rosenborg in 2012. SNS Group

Mikael Lustig

Mikael Lustig Kris Commons

Emilio Izaguirre

Efe Ambrose

Kolo Toure

Leo Fasan

Eoghan O'Connell

Dundee (6)

Marcus Haber: Striker joined Dundee in October. SNS

Kevin Gomis

Nick Ross

Marcus Haber

Kostadin Gadzhalov

David Mitchell

Jesse Curran

Hamilton (11)

Martin Canning: Player/manager could hang up his boots. SNS

Jesus Garcia Tena

Alex D'Acol

Dan Seaborne

Martin Canning

Darren Jamieson

Gramoz Kurtaj

Robbie Thomson

Eamonn Brophy

Sean McKirdy

Jack Breslin

Craig Watson

Hearts (7)

Callum Paterson: Scotland defender is a wanted man. SNS

Callum Paterson

Alim Ozturk

Igor Rossi

Sam Nicholson

Robbie Muirhead

Jordan McGhee

Robbie Buchanan

Inverness CT (7)

Josh Meekings: Defender has postponed talks on a new deal. SNS

Josh Meekings

Greg Tansey

Kevin McNaughton

Lewis Horner

Cameron Mackay

Ali Sutherland

Alex Fisher

Kilmarnock (7)

Gary Dicker: Irishman has been a key player since joining from Carlisle. SNS

Gary Dicker

Nathan Tyson

Dapo Kayode

Joshua Webb

Jordan Jones

Martin Smith

Jamie Cobain

Motherwell (10)

Scott McDonald: Striker has scored six times this term. SNS Group

Scott McDonald

James McFadden

Keith Lasley

Lionel Ainsworth

Craig Samson

Dean Brill

Joe Chalmers

Kieran Kennedy

David Ferguson

Craig Moore

Partick Thistle (8)

Ziggy Gordon: Ex-Hamilton man joined Thistle last summer.

Ziggy Gordon

Sean Welsh

Gary Fraser

Christie Elliott

David Amoo

Declan McDaid

David Syme

David Wilson

Rangers (5)

Clint Hill: Veteran defender signed a one-year deal. SNS

Clint Hill

Kenny Miller

Philippe Senderos

Jordan Thompson

Tom Walsh

Ross County (12)

Alex Schalk: League Cup hero could depart this summer.

Chris Burke

Andrew Davies

Paul Quinn

Alex Schalk

Erik Cikos

Craig Curran

Ryan Dow

Jonathan Franks

Martin Woods (12-month option)

Marcus Fraser

Kenny van der Weg

Tony Dingwall

St Johnstone (13)

David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone fan loves life at his boyhood club. © SNS Group