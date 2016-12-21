  • STV
Celtic boss compares Calvin Miller to England international

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Brendan Rodgers drew comparisons between Miller and Ryan Bertrand.

Debut delight: Brendan Rodgers was happy with Calvin Miller's first Celtic appearance.
Debut delight: Brendan Rodgers was happy with Calvin Miller's first Celtic appearance.

Brendan Rodgers was so impressed with Calvin Miller's Celtic debut he compared him to former Chelsea youngster and current England international Ryan Bertrand.

The 18-year-old striker started at left-back and played over an hour of the 1-0 Scottish Premiership league win over Partick Thistle at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair scored the only goal of the game which saw Celtic move 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game still in hand.

Rodgers claimed to could see similar traits between Miller and Bertrand, a player he worked with in the youth set-up at Chelsea.

Bertrand, who has 10 caps for England, went on to play in the Champions League final with the Blues before moving to his current side Southampton.

The Celtic manager said: "I was delighted for a young player who has just moved position. I thought he did very well and he wants to learn and develop.

"I did a similar thing with Ryan Bertrand when I was at Chelsea. We took him in from Gillingham to Chelsea and he came in as a left-winger and in the same team was Scott Sinclair, who was a striker.

"I moved Scotty wide and put Ryan to left-back and he went on to play with England and won the Champions League with Chelsea and is now at Southampton and he's an outstanding player.

"I see similar sort of traits in Calvin, where he can do that one position behind but he's only 18 so he needs time to learn that position and role but he's got some outstanding qualities and can offer the club something going forward."

