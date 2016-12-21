  • STV
  • MySTV

Hamilton boss puts faith in youth ahead of January additions

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

Martin Canning believes in Accies' U20 prospects and defends the SPFL Development League.

Martin Canning would rather promote Hamilton's promising youngsters than add to his squad with new January signings.

Having famously seen James McCarthy and James McArthur rise through the ranks, Accies have developed a reputation as a talent factory with Stephen Hendrie, Ziggy Gordon and current star Ali Crawford all making their mark in the Premiership.

In a congested top flight, Hamilton sit one point above 12th place Inverness CT but Canning is in no rush to shop for new players in 2017.

He told STV Sport: "We will have a look but it would have to be someone who I feel can add value to the team, not just the squad, because when you look at our U20s just now they are very strong.

"If I was looking to add numbers to the squad then I'd dip into our U20s because there's some good talent in there.

"We've had Ronan Hughes and Ross Cunningham on the bench for the last two games and we'll use those kids as and when."

One of the first tasks facing the Scottish FA's new performance Malky Mackay is a plan to introduce colt teams into the SPFL pyramid.

Asked for his reaction to the initial proposal, Canning said he could see advantages but feels the current system works for his club, who sit sixth in the development league.

He added: "I think for us all our U20s games are competitive. We get a lot out of the games and I think our players do too.

"It is teams trying to do the right things so I think you can get value in competitive fixtures against senior teams if you like but I wouldn't want to lose what we've got with the U20s. I think it encourages kids to go and play, get the ball down.

"I can see value in putting kids out to go and play at that level as well but I can see value in best against the best in terms of U20s teams as well. You can see value both ways."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.