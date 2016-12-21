Hamilton boss puts faith in youth ahead of January additions

Martin Canning believes in Accies' U20 prospects and defends the SPFL Development League.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5256701890001-martin-canning-on-his-faith-in-hamilton-s-u20s.jpg" />

Martin Canning would rather promote Hamilton's promising youngsters than add to his squad with new January signings.

Having famously seen James McCarthy and James McArthur rise through the ranks, Accies have developed a reputation as a talent factory with Stephen Hendrie, Ziggy Gordon and current star Ali Crawford all making their mark in the Premiership.

In a congested top flight, Hamilton sit one point above 12th place Inverness CT but Canning is in no rush to shop for new players in 2017.

He told STV Sport: "We will have a look but it would have to be someone who I feel can add value to the team, not just the squad, because when you look at our U20s just now they are very strong.

"If I was looking to add numbers to the squad then I'd dip into our U20s because there's some good talent in there.

"We've had Ronan Hughes and Ross Cunningham on the bench for the last two games and we'll use those kids as and when."

One of the first tasks facing the Scottish FA's new performance Malky Mackay is a plan to introduce colt teams into the SPFL pyramid.

Asked for his reaction to the initial proposal, Canning said he could see advantages but feels the current system works for his club, who sit sixth in the development league.

He added: "I think for us all our U20s games are competitive. We get a lot out of the games and I think our players do too.

"It is teams trying to do the right things so I think you can get value in competitive fixtures against senior teams if you like but I wouldn't want to lose what we've got with the U20s. I think it encourages kids to go and play, get the ball down.

"I can see value in putting kids out to go and play at that level as well but I can see value in best against the best in terms of U20s teams as well. You can see value both ways."

