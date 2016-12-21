Brian Easton keen to extend his St Johnstone contract

Tommy Wright has spoken to the Saints board over keeping his 13 out of contract players.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5256749896001-brian-easton-keen-to-extend-st-johnstone-stay.jpg" />

Brian Easton is keen to remain at St Johnstone after describing his time in Perth as the happiest of his career.

The defender, who helped the club lift the Scottish Cup in 2014, is one of 13 players whose deals are up this summer.

Easton is free to talk to other clubs from January 1 with manager Tommy Wright holding talks with the Saints board over who he wishes to keep at McDiarmid Park.

Both men spoke to STV ahead of the trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.