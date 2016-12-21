Rory Loy free to leave Dundee on loan, says Paul Hartley

The striker has been frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities at Dens Park this term.

Rory Loy: Striker has scored four goals in 16 matches. SNS Group

Rory Loy is free to leave Dundee on loan in January, manager Paul Hartley has confirmed.

The forward has scored four goals in 16 matches this term but has become frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities.

Craig Wighton and new signing Marcus Haber have leapfrogged Loy in the race for the starting berth and Hartley is prepared to let the former Falkirk hitman depart.

He said: "Rory came to me last week to ask to go on loan and we have granted that because he needs to play minutes.

"He wants to play so it will be a loan move but he needs someone to come in and look at him first.

"With the age he's at, he wants to play first-team football. With Haber and Wighton playing right now, he sees his chances here being limited."

Hartley added: "I feel he needs to go get some game time. It's been a frustrating season for him. Last year was the same with the form of Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart. He had an injury and found it difficult.

"Strikers always want a run of games to try to score so it's important for his self-confidence he gets some time on the pitch and builds that up. For both parties we feel it's the best thing to do.

"Sometimes it is too easy to sit on the bench and not play. But Rory wants to sample first-team football."