Conor Sammon in Hearts squad to face Dundee despite speculation

Head coach Ian Cathro responds to reports linking striker with move to Dundee United

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5256857662001-ian-cathro-responds-to-sammon-speculation.jpg" />

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has insisted he has had no approach from Dundee United to sign striker Conor Sammon on loan.

STV understands the Tannadice club are keen to bring in the Irishman to help their Scottish Championship title bid, but as of Wednesday no talks had taken place to bring Sammon to Tayside.

Speaking to the media at Hearts training base, Cathro insisted the striker is in his squad for Friday's league trip to face Dundee.

Asked about the reports linking the former Derby County frontman with an imminent move to Ray McKinnon's side, Cathro said: "There's nothing there. It's difficult to know where to go [with that question].

"I can probably understand it if that's the type of player that they are looking for.

"From our side [nothing]."

The potential move for Sammon comes after the player was jeered by his own supporters during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

The home crowd made their displeasure known after surrendering the lead to the visitors just after half time, with Sammon being singled out for his display up front.

Asked if the player had been affected by the treatment, Cathro said: "I think if that's a weak player, then it is hard. If it's Conor, then it's fine.

"He is a strong player, a very focused guy and a top professional.

"His work every single day has been exemplary.

"There is no call for him to need support because, trust me, he is fine. He is a strong guy and an important player."

Prince Buaben and Liam Smith were two fringe players handed the chance to impress the new head coach from the start at Tynecastle.

With one eye on movement in and out during January, Cathro admitted he can see certain squad members striving to impress him, and stay at Hearts during the transfer window.

The former Newcastle United assistant said: "I think in some players' cases that has been visible.

"Something that is already clear to the players and that will become clear to everyone else looking in, is that I have looked at every player - their worth, their qualities, looked in their eyes and at their work every day - to see what they are giving.

"I have done that without many pre-conceived ideas.

"So if someone is fighting to show their value and their worth, and if it is the right thing for the team, then they will be on the pitch."