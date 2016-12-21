  • STV
  • MySTV

Conor Sammon in Hearts squad to face Dundee despite speculation

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Head coach Ian Cathro responds to reports linking striker with move to Dundee United

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has insisted he has had no approach from Dundee United to sign striker Conor Sammon on loan.

STV understands the Tannadice club are keen to bring in the Irishman to help their Scottish Championship title bid, but as of Wednesday no talks had taken place to bring Sammon to Tayside.

Speaking to the media at Hearts training base, Cathro insisted the striker is in his squad for Friday's league trip to face Dundee.

Asked about the reports linking the former Derby County frontman with an imminent move to Ray McKinnon's side, Cathro said: "There's nothing there. It's difficult to know where to go [with that question].

"I can probably understand it if that's the type of player that they are looking for.

"From our side [nothing]."

The potential move for Sammon comes after the player was jeered by his own supporters during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

The home crowd made their displeasure known after surrendering the lead to the visitors just after half time, with Sammon being singled out for his display up front.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1376035-ian-cathro-pleads-for-patience-after-hearts-fans-boos/ | default

Asked if the player had been affected by the treatment, Cathro said: "I think if that's a weak player, then it is hard. If it's Conor, then it's fine.

"He is a strong player, a very focused guy and a top professional.

"His work every single day has been exemplary.

"There is no call for him to need support because, trust me, he is fine. He is a strong guy and an important player."

Prince Buaben and Liam Smith were two fringe players handed the chance to impress the new head coach from the start at Tynecastle.

With one eye on movement in and out during January, Cathro admitted he can see certain squad members striving to impress him, and stay at Hearts during the transfer window.

The former Newcastle United assistant said: "I think in some players' cases that has been visible.

"Something that is already clear to the players and that will become clear to everyone else looking in, is that I have looked at every player - their worth, their qualities, looked in their eyes and at their work every day - to see what they are giving.

"I have done that without many pre-conceived ideas.

"So if someone is fighting to show their value and their worth, and if it is the right thing for the team, then they will be on the pitch."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.