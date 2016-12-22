Football Talk: Garner for Christmas number one, Santa given pass

Our daily digest of the best footballing tales from around the soccersphere.

Cliff Richard, Band Aid, Boney M, Bob the Builder - all legendary Christmas number ones from yesteryear. Now Rangers fans are attempting to add Joe Garner's name to that list.

Indeed, there is an late effort to get the Dave Clark Five's 1963 single Glad All Over to the Christmas number one spot and the Ibrox faithful have a large part to do with it. That is, after all, their song for Garner.

Elsewhere, Thiago Alcantara made a misplaced pass to Santa in Bayern Munich's win over RB Leipzig last night. Maybe he'll get a lump of coal this year.

And Celtic are preparing a January bid for Portland Timbers and USA midfielder Darlington Nagbe. And Madjid Bougherra has announced his retirement from the sport. It's all in today's Football Talk.

Ian Cathro responds to Sammon speculation

It's an easy mistake to make. At least Thiago might get on the nice list.

Still better than the X Factor winner's song.

Jesse Lingard's life without Paul Pogba seems a little sad.

Fabian Delph versus Christmas adverts.

Absolutely savage from Bayern Munich.

Paul, send Jesse a message. Preferably not in rap, though.

Eric Bailly wishes you a Merry Christmas... he thinks.

Jamie Langfield. The St Mirren goalkeeper turns 36 today. Many happy returns, Jamie!