Football in 2016: Fashion faux pas, fall outs and new faces

Here's our review of what was certainly a busy year in Scottish football.

2016: A year that won't be forgotten quickly. SNS Group/PA

2016 will certainly be remembered, that's for sure. It has been a year like no other, for good or bad. There was certainly no shortage of news, almost there was no exception made for Scottish football.

This was the year that gave us Brexit, the astonishing rise of Donald Trump and the Mannequin Challenge, but it also gave us Joey Barton's arrival and swift departure at Rangers, the appointment of Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Gavin Gunning's refusal to give his ball back.

The world of Scottish football is rarely dull but the past 12 months have been more wild and wacky than anyone could have predicted. An eclectic mix of bold, brash and often buffoonish characters has meant we've been entertained and horrified in equal measure here at Football Talk Towers.

So here's a look back at some of the best and strangest tales of the year.

The cult of personality

Hello, goodbye: Joey Barton wasn't around at Rangers for long. SNS Group

Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Trump dominated the headlines in Britain this year, surviving daily ridicule and using the power of personality to leave a trail of stunned silence and collective head shaking.

Some of Scottish football's traditional pantomime villains stepped up to the plate while some new divisive figures really made their mark.

Barton's short and not so sweet soiree with Rangers was part classic comedy, part Shakespearian tragedy complete with a beautiful Guardian picture where the mouthy Scouser invoked Hamlet by holding a skull.

On an early mission to noise up Celtic captain Scott Brown and manager Rodgers, the nation howled with laughter as Hamilton's Ali Crawford nutmegged Barton on his home debut before the Englishman was roundly humiliated in the season's first Old Firm clash.

Poor Joey. It's probably the media's fault he never succeeded in Scotland. We built him up to be a Lionel Messi or a Neymar (no sniggering at the back. Especially you, Andy Halliday).

But, while Barton paid the price for a training ground altercation with a teammate, Martyn Waghorn was picking his battles elsewhere - namely on the street while he walked back from the chippy, squaring up to a schoolboy.

Gordon Strachan endured a difficult year, with Scotland's World Cup qualification campaign getting off to a dismally poor start. Unlike Trump, who a certain media organisation compared him to, Strachan hasn't been able to turn things around. Maybe the Scotland boss will also claim the polls were rigged.

Strachan made himself more than a few enemies over 2016. Charlie Adam spoke about how his "face doesn't fit" with the Scotland boss' plans, criticising him for having favourites. But if there's one man who has a picture of Strachan's face on his dart board it's Rodney. Poor Rodney.

One person who enjoyed a successful year was Leigh Griffiths, finishing the 2015/16 season as Celtic's top goalscorer and the SPFL Player of the Year. Such exerts still didn't win him a place in the Scotland team, though.

Forced to watch Chris Martin and Steven Fletcher vie for the number nine spot in his place, Griffiths took to Twitter to vent his frustrations - the Barton concept, as it is called - changing his name to #Shorty in response to reports Strachan viewed his height (or lack of) as a weakness.

But no personality caused as much discussion in the Scottish game over the past 12 months as Ian Cathro. We've had the tracksuit and now we have the laptop manager.

Appointed Hearts manager following Robbie Neilson's move to MK Dons, Cathro prompted a fierce debate over the credentials of the 30-year-old. Kris Boyd wrote a scathing assessment of Cathro, while Stephen Craigan asked questions over what he called "cheerleading" of the new Jam Tarts boss.

New faces

Unveiled: Over 13,000 turned up for Brendan Rodgers' arrival. SNS Group

2016 was also the year of new beginnings for a lot of people in the Scottish and wider European game. Ronny Deila left Celtic after winning back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles, with Rodgers appointed his replacement.

The Northern Irishman was instantly popular with new fans, leading Celtic to the group stages of the Champions League, with the Hoops still lose a domestic match under his charge. Just don't ask him whether he's having a mid-life crisis.

Most recently, there was the controversial appointment of Malky Mackay as the Scottish FA's new performance director, with the former Cardiff City boss facing questions over previous racism and homophobia scandals, as well as claims of fraud made by Vincent Tan.

In England, Jose Mourinho finally got the job he'd been auditioning for ever since Sir Alex Ferguson hung up his hair dryer for the last time, taking over from Louis Van Gaal at Manchester United.

Not before the Dutchman had asked his players to get "horny," though. Juan Mata has never looked more uncomfortable in his life, not even when he first found out Mourinho was following him to Old Trafford.

Year of the upset

Ranieri: The best thing to come out of Leicester since Walker's made prawn cocktail Wotsits. PA

In football, 2016 will be remembered as the year Leicester City pulled off the impossible. Against all the odds (5000/1 odds, to be exact) the Foxes won the 2015/16 Premier League title.

Single-handedly making up for Leicester being the birthplace of Kasabian, Claudio Ranieri led his team to the greatest sporting in a generation, possible of all time. The secret to their success? Jamie Vardy being slightly hungover for every game.

Leicester gave us so many great moments. Like Vardy breaking the record for scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games. Or Andrea Bocelli serenading Ranieri and the King Power Stadium. Not many men can get a Premier League-winning manager to hold your jacket, but Bocelli isn't your average man.

Leicester City weren't your usual Premier League winners either. Has any other club ever handed out free beer and donuts to their supporters? We can only assume Homer Simpson has now handed in his Isotopes season ticket and got one at the King Power Stadium instead.

Then there was Portugal. Before this summer the country had made its biggest footballing impression in the offering of peri-peri sauce and a certain cheeky restaurant chain to players across the land. 2016 was the year they became European champions, though.

It might have been ugly at times (not you, Cristiano. You're beautiful, as always), but by beating the favourites and host nation in the final Portugal more than earned their Euro 2016 triumph.

But while it was Cristiano Ronaldo who lifted the trophy, it was Eder (yup, the same Eder who played only a handful of games for Swansea a couple years ago) who provided the decisive moment.

Not that Ronaldo didn't contribute. He may have been stretchered off injured early on in the first half, but football's most famous underwear model played his part on the touchline, becoming Portugal's faux-assistant manager. Fergie would have been proud.

Portugal weren't the only ones to spring a surprise at Euro 2016. In fact, it was a tournament defined by upsets. Who could forget Iceland's incredible run to the quarter-finals, and of course their win over England? And the Viking Clap, which despite its name was in fact a supporters' routine and not a Nordic infection.

Northern Ireland also contributed to 2016's minnow uprising, making it to the last 16 of the European Championships. Even more impressive was that they made it that far with one of their players on far for the whole tournament.

In Scotland, Hibernian ended the longest trophy drought in world football, winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902. They waited 114 years to get their hands on the famous trophy, and the party to celebrate almost lasted as long. Is Martin Boyle still wearing those green Ray-Bans?

And in the Scottish Premiership Dundee United became the first big club to suffer relegation since the last big club to suffer relegation. Gavin Gunning was so miffed by the whole situation he refused to let anyone play with his ball midway through a game. At least, unlike my old next door neighbour would have, he didn't stick a knife in it.

But even in a year in which Hibs finally won the Scottish Cup their fans had to cope with the tragic reality of watching key Scottish Championship games on grainy Periscope feeds. It's almost as if Irvine Welsh wrote the script of their year.

Mike from Breaking Bad didn't take news of Dundee United's relegation well either. And after seeing what he did to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Mixu Paatelainen has a lot to be wary of. He will find you, Mixu.

Fashion disasters

Football and fashion are always the most natural of bed buddies. I mean, have you seen the suits Messi wears to the Ballon d'Or ceremony every year? The relationship between the two is no less awkward in Scotland.

Scott Brown, for instance, did what is now known as an Alan Archibald in 2016, growing his hair just to prove that he could. He also dressed up as the drummer from KISS.

It could have been worse, he could have gone to the races dressed as Del-Boy, like Kris Commons did.

Or he could have shown the world his Breaking Bad pants, like Jason Cummings did during a game for Scotland's Under 21s. However, at least he was actually wearing more than just underwear, unlike these models in Netherlands.

Cummings' Breaking Bad pants surely weren't taken into account in his lifting of Hibernian's Best Dressed award.

Centre stage

2016 was the year Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or, the year Ranieri finally won the Premier League title and the year Paul Pogba became the most expensive footballer in history (and marked it by dabbing out the place).

It was also the year Steven Fletcher rapped upon joining Marseille. Those are two things that actually happened.

Then there was the time Marvin Andrews became Shakin' Marvin Andrews, wishing us all a Merry Christmas with his rendition of a timeless classic. To be fair, it's not the first time the former Rangers defender had been described as "shaky."

Andrews wasn't the only former Rangers figure to put on a performance in 2016. Ally McCoist finally decided he'd done enough gardening and gave us a GIF for the ages.

Juventus celebrated winning a fifth successive Serie A title by dancing on the table tops like the cast of Coyote Ugly, with Pogba leading the way. Not a single dab in sight, though. Man Utd must have trademarked that by this point.

Not even Pogba could match FC Midjylland's celebrations after beating Man Utd in the Europa League. George Weah would have proud of these efforts. Len Goodman would have been proud of these efforts!

Confessions

Everyone likes an honest footballer, but maybe not so honest as Danny Fox. The former Celtic left back, now at Nottingham Forest, essentially admitted he's only in it for the money in a radio interview following a particularly poor run of form. The Wolf of Winsford, Cheshire.

The Scotland squad were given the chance to give their honest thoughts on captain Scott Brown upon the midfielder picking up his 50th cap. This was pre-international retirement, pre-international comeback, but post-oh my goodness Scott Brown can actually grow hair.

Joe Allen also took the opportunity to open up in 2016, posing the age old question - what came first, the chicken or the egg? If anyone can solve that one it's the Stoke City midfielder, a self-confessed chicken fan. Most footballers just take up golf or something, Joe.

In other revealing news, Kingsley was pictured with offspring, although he has yet to confirm who the mother is. Is Kingsley male? Do Aztec sun gods have genders? Maybe 2017 will provide the answer.

One man who didn't so much make a confession this year, but was outed is Gary Caldwell. Out of work since being fired as Wigan manager, Caldwell just couldn't resist the temptation of £1 Jagerbombs on a Monday night, spotted as Dusk nightclub in Stirling. That goal against France is still getting him drinks.

Dusk Nightclub

If ever there was a metaphor for 2016...

After a year in which every political figure seemed to make it up as they went along it's pertinent to reflect on when a developer did exactly that in creating a strangely addictive football game.

Dan Marshall knew nothing about the beautiful game when he set out to design his game, but was taken on a journey of discovery along the way. So was he a football convert by the end of the process? No.

In fact, he couldn't stand the monster he had created. And that is the perfect metaphor for 2016.