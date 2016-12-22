The 20-year-old says Alex Neil will decide where his future lies.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5258077945001-james-maddison-i-d-be-happy-to-extend-aberdeen-loan-spell.jpg" />

James Maddison admits he would be happy to extend his loan spell at Aberdeen but says it's a decision that's out with his hands.

The 20-year-old is on loan from English Championship side Norwich City until the start of January and is yet to learn where he will play his football for the rest of the season.

Maddison, who has become a fans' favourite since moving to Pittodrie in the summer, believes the decision lies with Alex Neil, his manager down south.

He expects him to come to a conclusion with Dons' boss Derek McInnes but says if he is to decide his own future he would consider staying in Scotland.

"I've enjoyed every minute of being here, I've got exactly what I wanted coming here," he said.

"If I did go back in January I would go back a better player especially with the help of the manager and the team.

"That's a conversation I'm sure Alex Neil and Derek McInnes will have at some point. I haven't really thought about it because there's been so many games.

"I just want to play football, I love football, it's my job and I want to play games. I think Alex Neil will decide whatever's best for me. If he thinks that's going back to help the team there or staying here to play games I trust his judgement.

"There's no rush, especially with the winter break. I don't know what his thoughts are on it but it's out of my hands and I will leave that to Alex and the gaffer here.

"When the time comes, if I have to make a decision then I'll make it for the best of my ability. I've enjoyed my time here and if that means staying for the rest of the season I'm happy to do so."