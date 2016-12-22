  • STV
Jamie Walker: The onus is on me to fire Hearts up the table

Attacking midfielder says he has to embrace role as influencial player under Cathro

Jamie Walker has admitted he is feeling an extra responsibility to fire Hearts up the Scottish Premiership table.

The attacking midfielder has been used across the width of the pitch this season, with winger Sam Nicholson ruled out injured and Billy King loaned to Inverness.

Walker is the club's second top scorer with seven goals and with more than 130 appearances to his name since making the first team breakthrough in 2012, he said he is now adapting to life as one of Hearts most experienced stars.

Asked if he felt a weight of responsibility to create chances in Ian Cathro's side, Walker said: "I think so because that's the kind of player I am. A lot of the onus is on me now.

"I am 23 and I think I need to be influencing games a lot.

"I was happy in the last couple of weeks to get back amongst the goals and hopefully I can keep it going over the Christmas period."

Hearts travel to Dens Park on Friday night hoping to improve on a poor away record in the league.

While the team's home form is strong - five wins, only one defeat and just seven goals conceded - on the road Hearts have struggled, picking up just two wins and shipping 15 goals in six games.

The capital side last tasted victory away from Tynecastle back in September.

Walker said: "Since we won 2-0 at home against Rangers we have not played well at all.

"And, with the new manager coming in, he is still trying to get his points across.

"Everyone knows how hard it is to come to Tynecastle with the atmosphere and the fans close to the pitch.

"I think we just take to it as a team and that is why we've picked up most of our wins at home.

"If we keep working away and doing things right hopefully we will pick up a few more points on the road."

