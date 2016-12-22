Warburton on England link: I've unfinished business at Rangers

Former Brentford boss says it is his ambition to manage his country after U21 speculation.

Mark Warburton says he is flattered to be linked with the England U21 job but insists he has unfinished business at Rangers.

Gareth Southgate's elevation to the senior job with the Three Lions has created a vacancy at St George's Park, with one report stating the Ibrox boss was a strong candidate.

The former Brentford boss says he has not held discussions with the Football Association over the role.

He said: "It is very flattering for anyone, especially to be linked to a job of that stature with your home association.

"It's very flattering but it's a privilege to be manager here at Rangers. As I say I have a job in hand to do here."

Asked if it was the dream of any coach to manage their country, Warburton replied: "It has to be. I think any manager, any coach on the rung starts out thinking: How high can I go? What is the dream job?

"You are talking about the highest elite level of management. Right now I've got a fantastic job here and as I say it is a privilege to be here."

Warburton also revealed he is closing in on his first signing of the January window, widely believed to be Brentford midfielder Jota.

He said: "It's about looking at the right option for the club.

"January is notoriously difficult because clubs don't want to lose their best players and if you do sign someone, you end up paying more than they are actually worth.

"So I'd imagine one or two loans is the best option for us in January with a view to whatever happens in the summer.

"The midfield is an area that is well documented [that Rangers need to strengthen]. We lost Niko Kranjcar to a long-term injury so we're looking for an attacking midfielder if one becomes available.

"But they have to add quality to the squad.

"We are close. We are doing the work we have to do but until the player signs on the dotted line, you have to man mark them almost to get it over the line because there are more clubs fishing in a smaller pond for players.

"We are making progress I hope and we'll soon find out."