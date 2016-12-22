  • STV
  • MySTV

Warburton on England link: I've unfinished business at Rangers

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Former Brentford boss says it is his ambition to manage his country after U21 speculation.

Mark Warburton says he is flattered to be linked with the England U21 job but insists he has unfinished business at Rangers.

Gareth Southgate's elevation to the senior job with the Three Lions has created a vacancy at St George's Park, with one report stating the Ibrox boss was a strong candidate.

The former Brentford boss says he has not held discussions with the Football Association over the role.

He said: "It is very flattering for anyone, especially to be linked to a job of that stature with your home association.

"It's very flattering but it's a privilege to be manager here at Rangers. As I say I have a job in hand to do here."

Asked if it was the dream of any coach to manage their country, Warburton replied: "It has to be. I think any manager, any coach on the rung starts out thinking: How high can I go? What is the dream job?

"You are talking about the highest elite level of management. Right now I've got a fantastic job here and as I say it is a privilege to be here."

Warburton also revealed he is closing in on his first signing of the January window, widely believed to be Brentford midfielder Jota.

He said: "It's about looking at the right option for the club.

"January is notoriously difficult because clubs don't want to lose their best players and if you do sign someone, you end up paying more than they are actually worth.

"So I'd imagine one or two loans is the best option for us in January with a view to whatever happens in the summer.

"The midfield is an area that is well documented [that Rangers need to strengthen]. We lost Niko Kranjcar to a long-term injury so we're looking for an attacking midfielder if one becomes available.

"But they have to add quality to the squad.

"We are close. We are doing the work we have to do but until the player signs on the dotted line, you have to man mark them almost to get it over the line because there are more clubs fishing in a smaller pond for players.

"We are making progress I hope and we'll soon find out."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.