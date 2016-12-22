Neil Lennon: It will be difficult to make another big-name signing

Hibernian boss has not discussed extending Kris Commons deal beyond January

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5258266639001-neil-lennon-on-hibernian-january-plans.jpg" />

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has admitted it will be tough to bring in another player of the calibre of Kris Commons to help his side's title chase.

The Celtic attacker arrived at Easter Road last week on a four week emergency loan.

Hibs brought in Anthony Stokes on loan last winter to fuel their Scottish Championship campaign, with the Republic of Ireland international playing a vital role in the club's famous Scottish Cup triumph.

While Lennon admitted that work was underway to strengthen the squad, he said it may be tough to land another big name signing.

He said: "We are looking at a number of options and January is going to be an important month.

"But whether we can bring in someone of that calibre is a very difficult thing to do.

"We can't do anything until the window opens but we are working away quietly in the background.

"There is nothing imminent."

Commons short-term deal ends on January 15 but Lennon revealed that they had not yet looked in to extending the loan for the 12-times capped Scotland player.

The head coach said: "That's something we haven't touched on yet.

"We will have to see how we gauge it with Kris as well over the next few weeks.

"In the meantime we will just work away with him and try to keep him as happy as we can."