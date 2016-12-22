  • STV
Celtic boss: I've yet to see a good game on a plastic pitch 

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Brendan Rodgers says the surfaces at Hamilton and Kilmarnock are not ideal for football.

Brendan Rodgers says he has never seen a good game of football played on an artificial surface as he prepares his Celtic side for their Christmas Eve meeting with Hamilton Academical.

The Scottish champions are on a 21-game domestic unbeaten run heading into the trip to New Douglas Park.

Celtic are 14 points clear at the top of the Premiership table and having already played on Kilmarnock's artificial surface, Rodgers admitted he is not a big fan of playing on a non-grass pitch.

"It is always difficult," he said.

"Any coach or manager will tell you, it is always a different game on a plastic pitch.

"I have yet to see a good game on a plastic pitch but I have to respect that the conditions for every club are different."

He added: "Hamilton are a football club that has produced many great young players so they have a way of working and that's what works for them, which is absolutely fine - I respect that.

"Most coaches will tell you the plastic pitch isn't ideal and that's where you feel for supporters because are they seeing the best game of football possible?

"For us, we have to turn up, be professional and look to get the job done."

Celtic beat Hamilton 1-0 on grass earlier this month and asked how big the challenge would be to put on a spectacle in Lanarkshire, Rodgers said: "I don't think you can. I think it is about going there and getting a result.

"Like I say, I have never seen a good game of football on a plastic pitch.

"It brings lots of different elements to the game. It brings an unpredictability to the game that you wouldn't see in normal circumstances.

"I have seen a number of games on plastic pitches and been involved in a number of games on plastic pitches. I have yet to see a good one."

