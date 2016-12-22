Ireland Premier teams approached to take part in Challenge Cup

The league champions and runners up could be participating as early as next season's competition.

Challenge Cup: Irish Premiership teams could compete soon. SNS Group

Teams from the League of Ireland Premier Division could be participating in the Scottish Challenge Cup in the near future.

STV understands approaches have been made to the league to invite their champions and runners up into the competition as early as next season.

It is believed no response has yet been received by the Scottish Professional Football League.

The new additions could see the likes of Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United playing alongside teams in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

Dundalk have won the division for the last three years in a row and went on to qualify for this year's Europa League group stage, after being the first Irish team to have reached the Champions League play-off.

The new proposal comes after Welsh and Northern Irish teams were introduced to the competition this season, with The New Saints (TNS) and Crusaders competing in the latter stages.

Colts teams from the Scottish Premiership were also introduced as part of the radical changes to the cup competition.

Queen of the South will play Dundee United in one semi-final next February with the winner facing St Mirren or TNS in March.

