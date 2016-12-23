Football Talk: Rangers eye Hearts winger, Oscar moves to China

Our daily digest of the best football stories on the internet.

Sam Nicholson: Winger linked with Rangers move. SNS

It's the final working day before Christmas at Football Talk Towers but there's no shortage of tales to keep us occupied before we sit down to gorge on a feast of festive action.

It's always nice to indulge in some well-worn traditions at this time of year and Rangers are no exception, making a move for a Hearts winger.

Sam Nicholson could soon follow in the footsteps of Neil McCann, David Templeton and Billy King by making a switch from Tynecastle to Ibrox with a pre-contract deal set to be stuffed in the 21-year-old's stocking.

In other news it seems like Conor Sammon's Tangerine dream won't come true with Dundee United pulling out of a deal to bring the striker to Tayside.

And since it is the season of goodwill to all men, SPFL chiefs have decided to tell League of Ireland sides there's plenty of room at the inn if they fancy joining the Challenge Cup in the future.

Alan Pardew won't be feeling 'Glad All Over' after being axed by Crystal Palace just three days before Christmas but his reported £5m should help buy a few gifts.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our readers.

