Motherwell's Premiership match with Aberdeen goes ahead

The Fir Park pitch passed an inspection at 2.30pm following heavy rain in North Lanarkshire.

Motherwell's Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Fir Park will be played as planned on Friday night.

Referee Bobby Madden allowed the game to go ahead after holding an inspection at 2.30pm, following heavy rain in North Lanarkshire.

The Steelmen were hopeful the game could be played, with Storm Barbara sweeping the country, but heavier than forecast showers put the game in doubt.

Last week a match between the two sides at Pittodrie was suspended due to floodlight failure.

The SPFL have claimed they are satisfied that all four games on Friday will be played, with Kilmarnock, Dundee and Ross County all urging supporters to take care when travelling to matches.